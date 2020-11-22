Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

List of winners at the 2020 American Music Awards

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 11:32 pm
1 min read
      

A list of the winners at the 2020 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

— New artist of the year: Doja Cat

— Collaboration of the year: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Justin Bieber

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS

— Favorite pop/rock song: Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

— Favorite pop/rock album: Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop female artist: Nicki Minaj

— Favorite rap/hip-hop male artist: Juice WRLD

— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

        Read more Entertainment News news.

— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Doja Cat

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: The Weeknd

— Favorite soul/R&B song: The Weeknd, “Heartless”

— Favorite soul/R&B album: The Weeknd, “After Hours”

— Favorite country female artist: Maren Morris

— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown

— Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

— Favorite country song: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

— Favorite country album: Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

— Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G

— Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Favorite Latin song: Karol G and Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

— Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

— Favorite alternative rock artist: twenty one pilots

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Jonas Brothers

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Lady Gaga

— Favorite social artist: BTS

— Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

— Favorite soundtrack: “Birds of Prey: The Album”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru