On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

McBride, Rankine among nominees for Carnegie literary medals

By The Associated Press
November 17, 2020 12:01 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — James McBride’s latest novel and nonfiction by poets Claudia Rankine and Natasha Trethewey are among the finalists for the Andrew Carnegie Medals for fiction and nonfiction.

The American Library Association announced Tuesday that McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” was a fiction nominee, along with Ayad Akhtar’s novel “Homeland Elegies” and an acclaimed debut novel, Megha Majumdar’s “A Burning.” The nonfiction finalists are Trethewey’s “Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir,” Rankine’s “Just Us,” which combines poetry, prose and photography, and Rebecca Giggs’ “Fathoms: The World in the Whale.”

Winners in each category will be receive $5,000, and will be announced Feb. 4, 2021. The awards are supported, in part, by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO produces pictorial directory as new members of Congress settle in their positions