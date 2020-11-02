On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 7:29 am
< a min read
      

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — The actor Eddie Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, police said. Grand Prairie police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A representative for Hassell told Variety that the shooting appeared to be connected to a carjacking. Grand Prairie police said the motive remained under investigation, but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.

