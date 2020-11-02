On Nov. 2, 1955, Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons” first appeared on the charts.

In 1959, game show contestant Charles Van Doren told a House panel that he had been given questions and answers in advance before appearing on the quiz show “Twenty-One” on NBC.

In 1963, Dion walked out of a live taping of the British TV program “Ready, Steady, Go,” claiming that he was distracted by the go-go dancers.

Also in 1963, the single “Be True to Your School” by The Beach Boys was released.

In 1968, the single “For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder was released.

In 1974, George Harrison went on his first tour in eight years. He was on the road in support of his “Dark Horse” album.

In 1979, Mick and Bianca Jagger divorced. They had married in 1971.

Also in 1979, the movie version of the Who’s “Quadrophenia” opened.

In 2006, Rod Stewart’s divorce from Rachel Hunter was finalized, seven years after they separated. He had proposed to model Penny Lancaster in that time and had a baby with her.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Jay Black (Jay and the Americans) is 82. Actor Stefanie Powers is 78. Singer-actor J.D. Souther (“Nashville”) is 75. Actor Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) is 73. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 62. Actor Peter Mullan (“Trainspotting”) is 61. Singer k.d. lang is 59. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 57. Actor Jenny Robertson (film’s “Bull Durham,” TV’s “Reno 911!”) is 57. Actor Lauren Velez (“Dexter”) is 56. Actor David Schwimmer (“Friends”) is 54. Singer Alvin Chea (CHEE’-ah) of Take 6 is 53. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 53. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 51. Actor Meta Golding (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) is 49. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 49. Actor Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) is 49. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 46. Rapper Nelly is 46. Actor Danny Cooksey (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 45. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 45. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”) is 40. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt (“Big Time Rush”) is 30.

