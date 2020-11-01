On Nov. 1, 1955, the Famous Flames, featuring James Brown, recorded “Please, Please, Please” at a radio station in Macon, Georgia.

In 1963, the Rolling Stones single “I Wanna Be Your Man” was released in Britain.

In 1964, the Dave Clark Five performed on the “Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1968, Apple Records released “Wonderwall Music” by George Harrison, the first Beatle solo album.

In 1969, Elvis Presley had his first number-one single in seven years with “Suspicious Minds.”

In 1971, a funeral for guitarist Duane Allman was held in Macon, Georgia. Allman had been killed in a motorcycle crash three days earlier. At the funeral, the Allman Brothers Band performed several songs.

In 1985, actor Phil Silvers died in Los Angeles. He was 73.

In 1988, actors Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis got married. They have since divorced.

Also in 1988, Sub Pop Records released Nirvana’s first release, “Love Buzz/Big Cheese.”

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Bill Anderson is 83. Actor Barbara Bosson (“Murder One,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 81. Actor Robert Foxworth (“Falcon Crest”) is 79. “Hustler” publisher Larry Flynt is 78. Country singer Kinky Friedman is 76. Actor Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid”) is 71. Music producer David Foster is 71. Actor Belita Moreno (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 71. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 66. Singer Lyle Lovett is 63. Actor Rachel Ticotin (TIK’-ih-tin) is 62. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 61. Actor Helene Udy (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 59. Singer Anthony Kiedis (KEE’-dis) of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 58. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 58. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 57. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 57. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 56. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 54. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 51. Actor Toni Collette (“The United States of Tara,” ″Little Miss Sunshine”) is 48. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 48. Actor Dave Berman (“CSI”) is 47. “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice is 45. Actor Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad”) is 39. Actor Natalia Tena (TEN’-ah) (“Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” films) is 36. Actor Penn Badgely (“Gossip Girl”) is 34. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs “Parenthood”) is 23. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 23.

