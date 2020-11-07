On Nov. 7, 1951, Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner were married. She filed for divorce in 1954.

In 1960, A.P. Carter of the country-gospel Carter Family Singers died in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was 62.

In 1963, the all-star comedy “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” had its world premiere in Hollywood.

In 1968, The Doors were banned in Phoenix after Jim Morrison told the audience to stand up. Police were wary of Morrison’s intentions because he had recently mooned an audience.

In 1974, Ted Nugent won the National Squirrel Shooting Archery Contest by hitting a squirrel at 150 yards with a bow and arrow.

In 1977, the soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever” was released. The movie came out five weeks later.

In 1990, Arsenio Hall got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1991, actor Paul Reubens, better known as Pee Wee Herman, pleaded no contest to an indecent exposure charge. He had been arrested in Sarasota, Florida, for allegedly exposing himself in a movie theater.

In 1997, Rosemary Clooney married longtime companion Dante DiPaolo in Maysville, Kentucky, after living together for 24 years.

In 2006, Britney Spears filed for divorce from Kevin Federline. They had been married for just over two years, and she had given birth to their second son just two months earlier.

In 2011, Dr. Conrad Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson in 2009.

In 2016, musician Leonard Cohen died after a fall in his home in Los Angeles. He was 82.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Barry Newman is 82. Actor Dakin (DAY’-kin) Matthews (“Gilmore Girls,” “King of Queens”) is 80. Singer Johnny Rivers is 78. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 77. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 60. Actor Julie Pinson (“As The World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 53. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 52. Actor Michelle Clunie (“Queer As Folk,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show”) is 51. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (“Super Size Me”) is 50. Actor Jeremy London (“Party of Five”) is 48. Actor Jason London (“The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 48. Actor Yunjin Kim (“Lost”) is 47. Actor Adam DeVine (“Modern Family”) is 37. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 37. Actor Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) is 35. Rapper Tinie (TY’-nee) Tempah is 32. Singer Lorde (LORD) is 24.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.