On Nov. 6, 1947, NBC’s “Meet The Press” went on the air.

In 1957, “The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour” premiered on CBS. During the filming of this series, the couple agreed to divorce.

In 1973, singer Gram Parsons’ manager, Phil Kaufman, was fined $300 for stealing Parsons’ body from the Los Angeles International Airport. The body was cremated instead of taken to Parsons’ funeral. Kaufman claimed that it was Parsons’ wish to be cremated.

In 1975, the Sex Pistols played their first concert, at a London art school dance. Ten minutes into it, the school social programmer unplugged their amps.

In 1984, Marvin Gay (correct) Senior received five years’ probation for shooting his son, singer Marvin Gaye. He had pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

In 1988, Ringo Starr and his wife, Barbara Bach, announced they were seeking treatment for alcoholism.

In 1989, Cathy Yvonne Stone lost a Supreme Court bid for a share of Hank Williams Senior’s copyright royalties. She claimed to be his daughter.

In 1990, fire swept through the backlot at Universal Studios in California, destroying sets used in “Dick Tracy,” ″Back To The Future Part 2″ and other films.

In 1999, country singer Lee Ann Womack married record producer Frank Liddell in a private ceremony.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor June Squibb (“Nebraska”) is 91. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 88. Singer P.J. Proby is 82. Actor Sally Field is 74. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 71. TV host Catherine Crier is 66. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 65. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 63. Actor Lance Kerwin is 60. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 57. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 56. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” ″21 Jump Street”) is 54. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Melrose Place”) is 52. Actor Ethan Hawke is 50. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ″Chopped”) is 50. Actor Thandie (TAN’-dee) Newton is 48. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn (roh-MAYN’) is 48. Actor Zoe McLellan (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 46. Actor Nicole Dubuc (duh-BYOOK’) (“Major Dad”) is 42. Actor Taryn Manning is 42. Actor Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary”) is 36. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 34. Actor Emma Stone is 32.

