On Nov. 9, 1961, Brian Epstein first saw The Beatles perform at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. He soon became the band’s manager.

In 1962, Motown Records released “You’ve Really Got a Hold On Me” by The Miracles.

In 1962, Roy Acuff was inducted as the first living member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1966, Paul McCartney supposedly was killed in a car crash, according to the “Paul is Dead” hoax that circulated in 1969.

In 1967, Roger McGuinn expelled David Crosby from The Byrds.

Also in 1967, Rolling Stone magazine began publication, with John Lennon on the first cover.

In 1976, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released their self-titled debut album.

In 1984, the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street” opened nationwide.

In 1990, “Dances With Wolves,” starring Kevin Costner, opened nationwide.

In 1993, actor Angie Dickinson became the first person in 500 shows to walk out of a televised “This Is Your Life” tribute.

In 1997, actor Michael Lookinland, who played Bobby on “The Brady Bunch,” was arrested for drunk driving in Utah after rolling his Ford Bronco.

In 2003, actor Art Carney died of natural causes at his home near Westbrook, Connecticut. He was 85.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Charlie Robinson (“Mom,” ″Night Court”) is 75. Actor Robert David Hall (“CSI”) is 72. Actor Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) is 69. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 61. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 60. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 56. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 50. Musician Susan Tedeschi (teh-DES’-kee) is 50. Actor Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 48. Singer Nick Lachey (lah-SHAY’) of 98 Degrees is 47. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 43. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 42. Country singer Chris Lane is 36. Actor Emily Tyra (“Code Black”) is 33. Actor Nikki Blonsky (“Hairspray”) is 32.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.