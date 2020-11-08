On Nov. 8, 1965, the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” premiered on NBC.

In 1968, a London court granted Cynthia Lennon a divorce from John Lennon. They had married in 1962.

Also in 1968, Jean Terrell replaced Diana Ross in The Supremes.

In 1971, Led Zeppelin released an untitled album that became known as “Led Zeppelin 4.”

In 1995, rapper Flavor Flav (FLAYV) was arrested on gun and drug charges while driving a cab in New York City. He had been released from prison two months earlier.

In 2011, rapper Heavy D collapsed outside his home in Beverly Hills, California. He died later at a hospital of a pulmonary embolism. He was 44.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Norman Lloyd (“St. Elsewhere”) is 106. Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 76. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 71. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 70. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 68. Actor Alfre Woodard is 68. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 66. Guitarist Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl Thompson) of The Cure is 63. Singer-actor Leif (LAYF) Garrett is 59. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 54. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 53. Actor Parker Posey is 52. Singer Diana King is 50. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 48. Actor Gretchen Mol is 48. Actor Matthew Rhys (REES) (“The Americans,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 46. Actor Tara Reid (“Sharknado,” ″American Pie”) is 45. Singer Bucky Covington (“American Idol”) is 43. Actor Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids,” ″Entourage”) is 41. TV personality Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) is 35. Actor Jessica Lowndes (“90210″) is 32. Singer SZA (SIH’-zah) is 31. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (“Glee”) is 29. Singer Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”) is 26. Actor Van Crosby (“Splitting Up Together”) is 18.

