On Nov. 24, 1966, The Beatles began recording sessions for their next album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” However, the song they recorded on this date, “Strawberry Fields Forever,” did not make it onto that album.

In 1972, ABC premiered the late-night rock show “In Concert,” which was produced by Don Kirshner. Guests on the first show included Chuck Berry, Alice Cooper, Poco and Seals and Crofts.

In 1985, singer “Big” Joe Turner died of a heart attack outside Los Angeles. He was 74. He’s known for the hits “Shake, Rattle and Roll” and “Honey Hush.”

In 1991, Queen singer Freddie Mercury died of complications from AIDS at his home in London. He was 45. He had sent out a statement confirming rumors that he had AIDS the day before his death.

Also in 1991, former Kiss drummer Eric Carr died of cancer in New York. He was 41.

Also in 1991, singer Cyndi Lauper married actor David Thornton in New York.

In 2005, singer Scott Stapp and members of the band 311 (three-eleven) got into a fight at a hotel bar in Baltimore.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Johnny Carver is 80. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 79. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 78. Singer Lee Michaels is 75. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 73. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 70. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 66. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 64. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 63. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 58. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 58. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 58. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 56. Actor Conleth Hall (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 56. Actor Scott Krinksy (“Chuck”) is 52. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live (LYV) is 50. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 49. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” ″Roswell”) is 43. Actor Katherine Heigl (HY’-gel) (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Roswell”) is 42. Actor Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) is 30.

