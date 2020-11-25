US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
November 25, 2020
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

3. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. ”Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. “Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything” by Wizards of the Coast (Wizards of the Coast)

6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

8. “Keeper of the Lost Cities: Unlocked Book 8.5″ by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin)

9. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Dolly Parton, Songteller” by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle Books)

11. ”Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

12. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

14. “A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection” by Harry Bliss and Steve Martin (Celadon Books)

15. ”A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

16. “Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnams’s Sons)

17. “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality” by Michael J. Fox (Flatiron Books)

18. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

19. “Frontier Follies” by Rae Drummond (William Morrow)

20. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

21. “The Ickabog” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

22. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown books for Young Readers)

23. ”The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

24. “Piece of My Heart” by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster)

25. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

25. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

