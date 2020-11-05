US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Ask the CIO
1. ”Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

3. ”A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

5. ”A Republic Under Assault” by Tom Fitton (Threshold Editions)

6. ”Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. ”Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

8. ”The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

9. ”Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Shakeup” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas” by Jimmy Fallon (Feiwel & Friends)

12. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

13. “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg (Random House)

14. “Three Women Disappear” by James Patterson and Shan Serafin (Little, Brown)

15. ”Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. “Rowling (Scholastic)

16. ”Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

17. “Truly, Madly, Deeply” by Karen Kingsbury (Atria Books)

18. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

19. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)

20. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)

21. “Shade” by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

22. “Make Life Beautiful” by Syd McGee and Shea McGee (Harper Horizon)

23. “My Last Duchess” by Eloisa James (Avon)

24. “The Noel Letters” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery Books)

25. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

