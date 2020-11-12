US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Panel Discussions
By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020
1. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

2. ”Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. ”A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

5. “Clanlands” by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish (Hodder & Stoughton)

6. ”Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. ”Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

8. ”The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

10. “The Monster at the End of This Book” by Jon Stone (Golden Books)

11. ”Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

12. “Humans” by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

14. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown books for Young Readers)

15. ”Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. “Rowling (Scholastic)

16. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

17. “Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition” by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

18. “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

19. “Shade” by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

20. ”Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

21. “Three Women Disappear” by James Patterson and Shan Serafin (Little, Brown)

22. “White Ivy” by Susie Yang (Simon & Schuster)

23. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

24. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

25. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)

