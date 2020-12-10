On Air: Ask the CIO
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 9:45 am
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Dec. 3-9, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Ethiopia’s situation is “spiraling out of control with appalling impact on civilians” and urgently needs outside monitoring, according to the U.N. human rights chief. A Palestinian boy, 13-year-old Ali Abu Alia, was shot and killed by Israeli military forces during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinians in the West Bank. In Lebanon, mourners held vigil marking four months since their relatives were killed during the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. In Jerusalem, ultra-orthodox Jewish men laid to rest Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of the Mir Yeshiva, who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

