On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Apple Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 1:43 pm
< a min read
      

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 12/13/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Stay for Me by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834519 – (BAAE Inc.)

2. Deadly Cross by James Patterson – 9780316497992 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Last Flight by Julie Clark – 9781728215730 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

4. A Promised Land by Barack Obama – 9781524763183 – (Crown)

5. Daylight by David Baldacci – 9781538761687 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Double Take by Catherine Coulter – 9781440631184 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Steele by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

8. The Sentinel by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818478 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald – 9780743246392 – (Scribner)

___

        Read more Entertainment News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities