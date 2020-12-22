Apple-Movies-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 12:04 pm
Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. The Croods: A New Age

3. Greenland

4. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seu…

5. Elf (2003)

6. National Lampoon’s Christmas V…

7. Love Actually

8. The Polar Express

9. The War with Grandpa

10. Honest Thief

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Hunter Hunter

2. After We Collided

3. The Phenomenon

4. The Last Blockbuster

5. Another Round

6. Ava (2020)

7. Memento

8. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

9. Ip Man: Kung Fu Master

10. A Rainy Day in New York

