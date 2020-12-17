On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 11:01 am
1 min read
      

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

4. The Boy by the Mole by the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. Dog Man: Grime and Punishment by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. Bag Man by Rachel Maddow by Michael Yarvitz (Crown)

8. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. Deadly Cross by James Patterson (Little by Brown)

10. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

12. The Ickabog by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

13. The Last Days of John Lennon by James Patterson by Casey Sherman by Dave Wedge (Little by Brown)

        Read more Entertainment News news.

14. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

15. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

16. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)

17. The Return by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

18. Guinness World Records 2021 by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

19. The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz (Adams Media)

20. World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Milkweed Editions)

21. Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

22. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown)

23. Daylight by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

24. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

25. Humans by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s Press)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19