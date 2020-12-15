On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Founder of Just for Laughs festival acquitted on rape charge

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 4:15 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — The founder of the world-famous Just for Laughs comedy festival has been found not guilty on charges of rape and indecent assault.

The accusations against Gilbert Rozon stemmed from a night in 1980 in St-Sauveur, Quebec, when he was 25 years old. The wording of the charges was based on what was in the Criminal Code at the time.

The complainant, who was 20 at the time, testified that Rozon aggressively tried to have sex with her after a night out and that she woke up to find him on top of her and that he raped her.

Rozon, 66, denied any assault took place and testified that it was the woman who got into bed with him, and he woke up to her straddling him.

