On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 6:16 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services Department official overseeing coronavirus testing; Jennifer Granholm, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to run the Energy Department.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vivek Murthy, Biden’s pick to be surgeon general; Kyle McGowan and Amanda Campbell, former officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ron Klain, chief of staff to Biden; Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Kevin Mandia, CEO of cybersecurity firm FireEye; David Ricks, chairman and CEO of drugmaker Eli Lilly; Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s pick to run the Transportation Department; Krebs.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Jen Psaki, incoming White House press secretary; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Health News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19