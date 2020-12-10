On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist arrested on child porn charge

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 9:31 am
< a min read
      

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (AP) — A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge, police said.

Danny Shanahan, 64, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Rhinebeck, New York, state police said in a news release. He was ordered to appear in court on Jan. 20 on a charge of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

Shanahan is a longtime New Yorker cartoonist whose work last appeared in the magazine’s Feb. 20 issue. A phone number listed for Shanahan in public records was disconnected. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships