On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

NYC public relations impresario Howard Rubenstein dies at 88

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 8:24 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Public relations veteran Howard Rubenstein, who for decades polished and protected the images of New York celebrities and power brokers from George Steinbrenner to Donald Trump, has died. He was 88.

Rubenstein died Tuesday at home “in peace and in no pain,” his son Steven Rubenstein wrote on firm’s web site. No cause of death was given.

Howard Rubenstein founded the agency that bears his name in 1954. Polite and soft-spoken, he was the antithesis of the stereotypical curt and fast-talking New York City press agent. But his hundreds of clients — from high-brow cultural institutions to politicians — attested to his clout.

Clients included the Metropolitan Opera, the Archdiocese of New York, media magnate Rupert Murdoch and the late Yankees owner Steinbrenner. Rubenstein worked with Trump during the future president’s highly publicized divorce from Ivana Trump in 1990.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Rubenstein was born in Brooklyn, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and dropped out of Harvard Law School. He started work as a publicist at the suggestion of his father, a news reporter, and initially based his fledgling business in his parent’s kitchen.

He is survived by his wife and three children, Roni, Richard, and Steven Rubenstein, who is president of the firm.

A private graveside service was planned Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier