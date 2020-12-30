On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Study of virus screening at concert reports zero infections

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:16 am
< a min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The organizers of an indoor music festival in Barcelona to test the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus screening said Wednesday that preliminary results indicate there was zero transmission inside the venue.

The results were released over two weeks since 1,000 music fans volunteered to take part in the experiment. After passing an antigen test on site, around 500 people were randomly selected to enter the concert hall. The other 500 were sent home and used as a control group.

All participants were called back to take a second test eight days later. The results showed zero infections among the 463 concertgoers who complied with the second round of testing, while the control group of 496 people who did not get into the concert had two positive cases.

The concertgoers were obliged to wear masks inside the concert, but dancing and singing were allowed.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

The experiment was organized by Barcelona’s The Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation along with the Primavera Sound music festival.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Science News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier