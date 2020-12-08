On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 11:53 am
< a min read
      

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Elf (2003)

2. Fatman

3. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

4. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5. Buddy Games

6. Freaky

7. Let Him Go

8. Made In Italy

9. The Polar Express

10. Office Christmas Party

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

        Read more Entertainment News news.

1. Made In Italy

2. The Phenomenon

3. Black Bear

4. Girl (2020)

5. Ava (2020)

6. After We Collided

7. A Rainy Day in New York

8. Embattled

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

9. Waiting for the Barbarians

10. The Nest

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit