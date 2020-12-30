On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 5:23 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Ticketmaster agreed on Wednesday to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival.

A judge in federal court in New York City signed off on the deal in what’s been a long-running legal battle that challenged Ticketmaster’s dominance over ticket sales for concerts by major music acts. The Live Nation subsidiary had been facing multiple charges of conspiracy to commit hacking and wire fraud targeting a Brooklyn-based company called Songkick.

Ticketmaster had already paid $110 million in 2018 to settle a civil suit brought by Songkick.

Court papers accused Ticketmaster of trying to infiltrate systems created by Songkick for artists that had hired the startup to help sell up to 10% of seats for U.S. tours directly through their fan clubs. The arrangement was seen as a way to reward loyal fans while thwarting scalpers — and also something that could cut into profits for the Ticketmaster empire.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ticketmaster employees “repeatedly — and illegally — accessed a competitor’s computers without authorization using stolen passwords to unlawfully collect potential business intelligence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme.

A statement from Ticketmaster on Wednesday said that the conduct involved only two employees who were fired in 2017.

“Their actions violated our corporate policies and were inconsistent with our values,” the statement said. “We are pleased that this matter is now resolved.”

Messages were left with Warner Music Group, the current owner of Songkick.

The scheme, hatched in 2014 by a former Songkick employee who joined Ticketmaster and a co-worker there, sought to hack into accounts so they could identify Songkick’s clients and dissuade them from doing business with the company, prosecutors said in court papers.

In internal communications, one of the employees boasted Ticketmaster could “cut (the victim company) off at the knees” if it could win back the pre-sale ticketing business for an unnamed major artist, the papers said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier