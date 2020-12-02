On Dec. 3, 1947, the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” opened on Broadway.

In 1953, the musical “Kismet” opened on Broadway. It featured the song “Stranger In Paradise.”

In 1960, the Lerner and Lowe musical “Camelot” opened on Broadway.

In 1966, The Monkees performed their first live concert, in Honolulu.

In 1968, Elvis Presley’s now-famous comeback special was broadcast on NBC.

In 1971, the Montreux Casino in Switzerland burned down during a performance by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention. Deep Purple was the opening act and wrote about it in the song “Smoke on the Water.”

In 1976, seven gunmen broke into singer Bob Marley’s house in Jamaica. Marley, his wife, their manager and a house guest were shot and wounded. The gunmen were never caught.

Also in 1976, Pink Floyd released a 40-foot helium-filled pig at Battersea Power Station in England so they could photograph it for their “Animals” album cover. The pig broke loose, and authorities had to alert pilots to watch for a flying pig.

In 1979, eleven people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where The Who was performing. Dozens of others were injured.

In 1992, Stevie Wonder was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Academy of Songwriters.

In 1997, the country group Little Texas announced they planned to break up at the end of the year.

In 1998, rapper Coolio was found guilty of stealing clothes from a boutique in Stuttgart, Germany, and punching the boutique owner. He was fined $30,000.

In 1999, actor Madeline Kahn died of ovarian cancer in New York. She was 57.

In 2005, singer Marilyn Manson married burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese at a castle in Ireland. They divorced less than two years later.

Today’s birthdays: Director Jean-Luc Godard is 90. Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 89. Actor Nicolas Coster (“The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo”) is 87. Actor Mary Alice is 79. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 72. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 71. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 66. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives”) is 65. Actor Daryl Hannah is 60. Actor Julianne Moore is 60. Actor Brendan Fraser is 52. Singer Montell Jordan is 52. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 51. Actor Bruno Campos (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Jesse”) is 47. Actor Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 47. Actor Lauren Roman (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 45. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 41. Actor Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is 41. Actor Anna Chlumsky (KLUHM’-skee) is 40. Actor Jenna Dewan (deh-WAHN’) (“The Resident,” ″Supergirl”) is 40. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Family Ties”) is 39. Actor Dascha Polanco (“Orange is the New Black”) is 38. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 37. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 36. Actor Amanda Seyfried (SAY’-freed) (“Mamma Mia”) is 35. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” ″Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 26.

