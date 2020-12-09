On Dec. 10, 1959, the four male members of The Platters were acquitted of charges of aiding and abetting prostitution. They had been arrested four months earlier.

In 1962, “Lawrence of Arabia” had its royal premiere in London. Peter O’Toole starred as English officer T.E. Lawrence.

In 1967, singer Otis Redding and four members of the Bar-Kays died in the crash of his private plane in Wisconsin. Redding was 26.

Also in 1967, singer Steve Miller signed a precedent-setting contract with Capitol Records. He received a large advance on his band’s first album and a sizeable royalty rate.

In 1971, Frank Zappa broke a leg and ankle and fractured his skull when he was pushed from a London stage by the jealous boyfriend of a Zappa fan. Zappa spent months in a wheelchair recovering.

In 1972, singer Roberta Flack and two members of her backup band were injured in a car accident while driving into New York.

In 1995, rapper Darren Robinson of the Fat Boys died of cardiac arrest after a bout with the flu. He was working on a comeback album at the time. Robinson was 28.

In 1996, country singer Faron Young died in a hospital in Nashville, a day after he shot himself in the head. He was 64.

In 1997, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue were arrested for allegedly knocking over a security guard at a concert in Phoenix.

Also in 1997, bass singer Jacob Carey of The Flamingos died of a heart attack in his home in Lanham, Maryland. He was 74. The Flamingos were best known for their hit “I Only Have Eyes For You.”

In 1999, bassist Rick Danko of The Band died in Woodstock, New York. He was 56.

In 2005, comedian Richard Pryor died of a heart attack at a hospital outside Los Angeles. He was 65.

Also in 2005, Garth Brooks married Trisha Yearwood in a private ceremony at their home in Oklahoma.

In 2007, Led Zeppelin reunited for the first time in 30 years, for a tribute concert in London for Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun (AH’-met ER’-teh-gun).

In 2019, singer Marie Fredriksson of Roxette died after a 17-year battle with cancer. She was 61.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Fionnula Flanagan (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 79. Actor Tommy Kirk is 79. Singer Chad Stuart of Chad and Jeremy is 79. Singer Ralph Tavares (tah-VAR’-es) of Tavares is 79. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 74. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 74. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 69. Actor Susan Dey is 68. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 63. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 62. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh (BRAN’-nah) is 60. Actor Nia Peeples is 59. TV chef Bobby Flay is 56. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 55. Bassist Scot Alexander of Dishwalla is 49. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 46. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui (SHREE’-kee) (“Entourage”) is 45. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 45. Actor Gavin Houston (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Guiding Light”) is 43. Actor Alano Miller (“Underground,” ″Jane the Virgin”) is 41. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 39. Actor Patrick John Flueger (FLOO’-ger) (“Chicago P.D.”) is 37. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 35. Actor Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 35. Actor-singer Teyana Taylor is 30. Actor Kiki Layne (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) is 29.

