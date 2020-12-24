On Dec. 25, 1946, actor W.C. Fields died. He was 67.

In 1959, future Beatles drummer Ringo Starr got his first set of drums as a Christmas present. He was working as an apprentice engineer at the time.

In 1964, George Harrison’s girlfriend, Patti Boyd, was attacked by jealous female fans at a Beatles show in London.

In 1968, singer-guitarist Eric Bloom joined Blue Oyster Cult.

In 1976, The Eagles’ album “Hotel California” went platinum.

In 1977, comedian Charlie Chaplin died in Switzerland at age 88.

In 1978, Public Image Limited performed for the first time in London.

In 1981, the J. Geils Band performed a Christmas concert for the inmates at a correction center near Boston. A few days later, their “Freeze Frame” album went gold.

In 1991, Willie Nelson’s 33-year-old son Billy was found dead at his home in suburban Nashville. A medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

Also in 1991, “The Prince of Tides,” directed by Barbra Streisand, opened nationwide.

In 1995, entertainer Dean Martin died of respiratory failure at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He was 78.

In 1998, guitarist Bryan MacLean of Love died of a heart attack in Los Angeles. He was 52.

In 1999, comedian Jerry Seinfeld married public relations executive Jessica Sklar in New York.

In 2006, James Brown died at an Atlanta hospital. He was 73.

In 2008, actor-singer Eartha Kitt died of colon cancer at her home in Weston, Connecticut. She was 81.

In 2016, singer George Michael died at his home outside Oxford, England, at the age of 53. His death was attributed to heart problems and a fatty liver. Because of delays in the investigation into his death, Michael was not buried until the following March.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Hanna Schygulla (SHEE’-goo-lah) (“Barnum,” ″Casanova”) is 77. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 76. Actor Gary Sandy (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 75. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 74. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 72. Actor Sissy Spacek is 71. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 71. Actor CCH Pounder is 68. Singer Annie Lennox is 66. Singer Steve Wariner is 66. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 66. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 63. Actor Klea (KLEE) Scott (“Millennium”) is 52. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 49. Singer Dido (DY’-doh) is 49. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 48. Country singer Alecia (ah-LEE’-shah) Elliott is 38. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 36. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018′s “Magnum P.I.”) is 35. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 32.

