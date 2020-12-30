On Dec. 31, 1947, singing cowboy Roy Rogers married singer-actor Dale Evans.

In 1961, the Beach Boys played their first gig, in Long Beach, California. They earned $300.

In 1969, Jimi Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys made its debut in New York.

In 1972, the MC5 played their last gig, in Detroit. They were paid $200.

In 1973, AC/DC made their concert debut in Sydney, Australia.

In 1982, Little Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band married Maureen Santoro in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Springsteen was the best man. Percy Sledge and Little Richard performed “When A Man Loves A Woman” at the reception.

In 1984, drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard lost his left arm in a car crash near his home in England.

In 1985, singer Rick Nelson was killed when fire broke out aboard a private plane that was taking him to a New Year’s Eve performance in Dallas. His fiancee and five other people were also killed. Nelson was 45.

In 1989, game show host Pat Sajak married former Playboy model Lesly Brown in Annapolis, Maryland.

In 1991, Gilbert O’Sullivan won his lawsuit against rapper Biz Markie for using a sample of his song “Alone Again (Naturally)” for Markie’s song “Alone Again.” The case changed the rules of sampling by requiring that all samples be cleared before releasing them on another record.

In 2000, Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson married actor Kate Hudson in Aspen, Colorado. They divorced in 2007.

In 2004, singer Natalie Imbruglia (im-BROO’-lee-uh) married Silverchair singer Daniel Johns in an exclusive resort in Australia. They divorced in 2008.

Also in 2004, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson was arrested after he and his son got into a fight with police during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Naples, Florida.

In 2005, Dick Clark returned to his “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” telecast after missing the previous year because he had had a stroke. He was hoarse and sometimes hard to understand, but he said he “wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”

In 2015, singer Natalie Cole died of heart failure in Los Angeles at the age of 65.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 83. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 80. Actor Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 79. Actor Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Never Again”) is 79. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 78. Actor Ben Kingsley is 77. Actor Tim Matheson is 73. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 73. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 72. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 69. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 67. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary,” “Cheers”) is 62. Singer Paul Westerberg is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 61. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich (ee-van-EE’-sah-vich) of Oleander is 58. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 57. Actor Lance Reddick (“Fringe,” ″The Wire”) is 51. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 48. Cellist Mikko Siren (MEE’-koh SEER’-ehn) of Apocalyptica is 45. Singer Psy is 43. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 41. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 41. Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 41. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” ″Jersey Boys”) is 35. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 31.

