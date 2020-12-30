On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 2:20 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release Wednesday.

The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease’s toll.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Establishing the Mentor-Mentee...
1|6 Proofpoint Tech Talk: Reduce Risk with...
1|6 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose