Apple Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 12:26 pm
Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)

2. American Traitor by Brad Taylor – 9780062886088 – (William Morrow)

3. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424037 – (Avon)

4. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)

5. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – (Avon)

6. Neighbors by Danielle Steel – 9781984821386 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic) by Charles Soule – 9780593157725 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta – 9781501166754 – (Simon & Schuster)

9. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn – 9780062424112 – (Avon)

10. The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher – 9781488076749 – (Graydon House Books)

