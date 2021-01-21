On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 1:32 pm
< a min read
      

1. “Bridgertons: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

2. “Blood Heir” by Ilona Andrews (NYLA)

3. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

4. “The Scorpions’s Tail” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

5. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

6. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

7. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

10. “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

12. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

        Read more Entertainment News news.

13. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Embar)

15. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Ppilkey (Scholastic)

16. “Shielding Riley” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

17. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

18. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

19. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books)

20. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

21. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

22. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

23. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

24. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

25. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|25 National 8(a) Association Virtual Day...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s