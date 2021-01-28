Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 1:33 pm
1 min read
      

1. “Bridgertons: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

3. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

4. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

5. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

6. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

7. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

8. “The Invitation” by Vi Keeland (Vi Keeland)

9. “Nantucket Threads” by Pamela M. Kelley (Piping Plover Press)

10. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

11. “Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

12. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

13. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

14. “Ambitious Girl” by Meena Harris (Little, Brown Books for Young Rreaders)

15. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

16. “The Push” by Ashley Audrain (Pamela Dorman Books)

17. “Bridgerton: An Offer from a Gentleman” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

18. “Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

19. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

20. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

21. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

22. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

23. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

24. “Quit Like a Woman” by Holly Whitaker (Dial Press)

25. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Embar)

