Entertainment News

Country Hall of Famer, actor Kris Kristofferson has retired

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 11:33 am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has announced his retirement after five decades and named a manager for his estate.

A press release issued Wednesday said that the 84-year-old actor and singer actually retired last year and his son, John, stepped in to oversee his father’s business, including special projects and his record label KK Records. His estate will be managed by Morris Higham Management, which also manages clients including Kenny Chesney, Barbara and Louise Mandrell and the Roger Miller estate.

Kristofferson, an Oxford scholar from Texas, brought introspective and poetic lyrics to country music with songs like “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Me and Bobby McGee” and was a member of the supergroup The Highwaymen. He has starred in 70 films and earned a Golden Globe for his performance in “A Star is Born.”

He was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame and was awarded the Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriter Hall of Fame. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy.

As for retiring, the release said Kristofferson will celebrate his 85th birthday this June with several special projects.

Entertainment News

