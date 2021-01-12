On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

Finalists announced for $20,000 short story prize

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 12:31 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former National Book Award nominees, Deesha Philyaw and Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, are among this year’s finalists for the 17th annual Story Prize for short fiction.

Philyaw’s “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” and Bynum’s “Likes” were finalists, along with Danielle Evans’ “The Office of Historical Corrections.”

“In a difficult year, these three books provided solace — not by offering escapist fantasies but by directly engaging with past and current realities through truly inventive and deeply engaging storytelling,” Story Prize Director Larry Dark said in a statement Tuesday.

The winner of the $20,000 prize will be announced March 10; runners-up each receive $5,000. Previous winners include George Saunders, Edwidge Danticat and Lauren Groff.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration