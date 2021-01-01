WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci, Abrams; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles; Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“Fox News Sunday” — Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services Department official overseeing coronavirus testing; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

