Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 6:16 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mick Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Mick Mulvaney, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Toomey, Manchin; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Clyburn; Mulvaney.

