On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

In open letter to Dr. King, Stevie Wonder calls for equality

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 8:32 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stevie Wonder, whose advocacy helped make the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday, is urging the incoming Biden administration to form a national commission on equality.

Wonder released a video message Monday in the form of an open letter to King, who was assassinated in 1968 and whose birthday was made a federal holiday late in 1983. Wonder met King when he was a teenager and later wrote the tribute song “Happy Birthday,” which urged that the government formally establish a Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

King was born Jan. 15, 1929, and his birthday celebrated on the third Monday in January.

“For 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles, and you would not believe the lack of progress. It makes me physically sick,” Wonder said in his message.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

“It is time for all to take the only stand. We can not be afraid to confront a lie and a liar. Those in leadership who won’t or don’t acknowledge the truth should be held accountable. Dr. King, these times require courage, as they did when you lived and paid the ultimate price.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Army Virtual Tactical Day Serving Fort...
1|20 Do More with Less
1|20 Introduction to Power BI
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain