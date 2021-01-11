On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

Judge sets May sentencing for Michael Avenatti in Nike case

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 6:31 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti will be sentenced in May for his conviction on charges of trying to extort $25 million from Nike, a judge said Monday.

Judge Paul G. Gardephe in Manhattan set the May 7 date for the once fast-rising lawyer known for combative online clashes with President Donald Trump while he represented Stormy Daniels. If it occurs then, it will be more than a year since Avenatti was first set to be sentenced.

Avenatti was convicted early last year of threatening to damage Nike’s reputation if he wasn’t paid millions of dollars.

Later this year, he faces two fraud trials in Los Angeles, where prosecutors say he cheated clients of millions of dollars. He also faces a trial in New York next year on charges he cheated the porn star Daniels of $300,000 in book proceeds.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Free on bail, he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration