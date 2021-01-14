Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 8:44 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump’s second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate — former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report: Materials in Support of H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for High Crimes and Misdemeanors by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary” will come out Feb. 9. Publishers do not require permission to release Congressional reports as books because they are not copyrighted.

The House impeached Trump earlier this week on a single charge, incitement of insurrection, over his role in last week’s bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump also was impeached a year ago for pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate President-elect Joe Biden. The Senate voted to acquit him.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Cohen already has written a book about his falling out with Trump, the bestselling “Disloyal.” In his foreword to the new book, he writes, “We should never have to call Donald Trump ‘Mr. President’ again after January 20, 2021.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission