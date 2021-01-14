On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 8:54 am
BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

“He was at home in Las Vegas,” Sister Dolore told dpa. She said she talked to her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

“I could pray with him and tell him that I will always be with him in my heart,” she said.

After the call he laid down and fell asleep, she added.

