On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

Review: Matthew Dicks’ novel deals with a mother imposter

By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN
January 5, 2021 9:28 am
1 min read
      

“The Other Mother” by Matthew Dicks (St. Martin’s Press)

In “The Other Mother” by Matthew Dicks, 13-year-old Michael wakes up one day to discover something mysterious about the woman in the kitchen making his breakfast. She looks and speaks exactly like his mother, but somehow, she is not his mother. Michael is certain that, somehow, this person in the kitchen has kidnapped his mother, replicated her exactly, and replaced her.

No one else in Michael’s family seems to notice, not his brother, not his sister, and not his stepdad. He is left to figure out what to do on his own. As he navigates this terrifying situation, he must also deal with challenges he is facing at school, a deep secret he’s been holding about the death of his father, and the sudden attention he is receiving from the pretty girl next door.

It is nearly impossible to put down “The Other Mother.” Michael is a captivating narrator. His voice is strong, raw, and unique, and through all of his trials and tribulations, his big heart continues to shine through as he fights for the people he loves — and also for himself. The rest of the characters are equally complex, dynamic and loveable.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Filled with emotion, pain, and joy, “The Other Mother” is well worth the read.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill