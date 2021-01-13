SAG Awards moves air date to avoid conflict with Grammys

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 3:38 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards will not share the same air date as the Grammys after all.

The SAG Awards announced Wednesday that the 27th annual ceremony has been moved to April 4.

Both awards events were scheduled to air March 14, but the SAG Awards shifted to a different date to avoid conflict with the Grammys.

The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. EST. The show honors outstanding film and television performances.

The Grammys had switched from Jan. 31 to March 14 due because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. Other award shows including the Oscars and Golden Globes have pushed their ceremonies back as well.

“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” the SAG Awards organizers’ statement said.

The statement added: “We embrace that spirit as we re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

The SAG Awards will hold nominations on Feb. 4.

