Schwarzenegger calls President Trump ‘worst president ever’

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
January 10, 2021 3:51 pm
1 min read
      

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.”

In a video posted on social media on Sunday, the Republican took solace that Trump’s presidency was coming to an end and “would soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”

He called for national unity and vowed his support for President-elect Joe Biden in the wake of the mobs and security breach at the U.S. Capitol — which forced the suspension of the electoral count when members of the Senate and House of Representatives were forced to take cover because of mobs loyal to Trump.

Five people died, including a Capitol police officer. Scores of rioters have been arrested and many more are being sought after the brazen attack on the country’s institutions of power.

“And to those who think they can overturn the United States Constitution, know this: You will never win,” he said.

During the video, which runs for more than seven and a half minutes, Schwarzenegger likened American democracy to the sword he brandished in his movies, which he said only grows stronger when it is tempered.

Schwarzenegger, best known for his movie role as the Terminator, was elected governor in 2003 during a special recall election. He was later elected to a full term as governor of the country’s most populous state.

“I believe, as shaken as we are about the events of recent days, we will come out stronger because we now understand what can be lost,” he said, adding that those behind Wednesday’s riots — and those that fomented them — be held accountable.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News U.S. News

