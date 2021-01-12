On Air: Off The Shelf
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 12:36 pm
Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. Honest Thief

3. The War with Grandpa

4. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seu…

5. The Croods: A New Age

6. Greenland

7. Possessor: Uncut

8. Stars Fell on Alabama

9. Love and Monsters

10. Mulan (2020)

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Informer

2. The Dissident

3. Hunter Hunter

4. Apocalypto

5. The Phenomenon

6. Kagillionaire

7. Black Bear

8. The Nest

9. Another Round

10. The Last Shift

