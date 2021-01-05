On Jan. 6, 1957, Elvis Presley made his last appearance on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” He was on screen for more than 20 minutes, singing “Hound Dog” and “Don’t Be Cruel,” among other songs.

In 1963, “Wild Kingdom” premiered on NBC.

In 1964, The Rolling Stones began their first British tour as a headliner. The Ronettes were the opening act.

In 1977, EMI canceled its contract with the Sex Pistols, only three months after signing the band.

In 1980, Georgeanna Tillman Gordon of The Marvelettes died in Detroit after a long illness. She was 46.

In 1993, jazz great Dizzy Gillespie died of pancreatic cancer in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 75. The entertainment world also lost dancer Rudolph Nureyev, who was 54.

Also in 1993, bassist Bill Wyman confirmed he was quitting the Rolling Stones.

In 2005, singer Lou Rawls died in Los Angeles after fighting lung and brain cancer. He was 72.

Also in 2005, singer Pink married motorcross racer Carey Hart in Costa Rica.

In 2012, singer Jason Derulo broke a vertebra while practicing an acrobatic move for his concerts. He was forced to call off the tour.

Today’s Birthdays: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 72. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 70. Country singer Jett Williams is 68. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 66. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 62. Chef Nigella Lawson is 61. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 61. Actor Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) is 52. TV personality Julie Chen is 51. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s The Boss”) is 45. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (RINK’-oh kih-KOO’chee) (“Babel”) is 40. Actor Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them,” ″The Theory of Everything”) is 39. Comedian Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Diona Reasonover (dee-AH’-nah REE’-son-OH-ver) (“NCIS”) is 37. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 35.

