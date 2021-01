On Jan. 13, 1962, comedian Ernie Kovacs died in a car crash in west Los Angeles. He was 42.

In 1973, Eric Clapton made a comeback from drug addiction when he performed at the Rainbow Theatre in London. His backing band included Pete Townshend, Ron Wood and Steve Winwood.

In 1979, singer Donny Hathaway died in a fall from a hotel window in New York. He was 34. Hathaway was known for his duets with Roberta Flack.

In 1986, former members of the Sex Pistols sued former manager Malcolm McLaren. The suit was settled out of court.

In 2002, “The Fantasticks” closed in New York’s Greenwich Village. It was the longest-running musical in the world. It had begun production in 1960 and had been performed 17,162 times.

In 2003, musician Pete Townshend was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography in London. Townshend was later cleared of the charges.

In 2009, Kara DioGuardi (dee-oh-GWAR’-dee) made her debut as the fourth judge on “American Idol.”

In 2010, singer Teddy Pendergrass died of colon cancer in Philadelphia. He was 59.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 91. Actor Charlie Brill is 83. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 83. Actor Richard Moll (“Night Court”) is 78. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 67. Drummer Fred White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 66. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred”) is 61. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” ″Seinfeld”) is 60. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 60. Country singer Trace Adkins is 59. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 57. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 55. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 54. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 53. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 51. Writer-Producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Private Practice ”) is 51. Actor Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” ″Charles in Charge”) is 49. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 45. Actor Michael Pena (“American Hustle”) is 45. Actor Orlando Bloom is 44. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 40. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 32. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 31.

