On Jan. 18, 1969, former Beatles drummer Pete Best won his defamation suit against The Beatles. He had sought $8 million, but he was awarded considerably less.

In 1973, The Rolling Stones held a benefit concert in Los Angeles for victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua. Mick Jagger’s wife Bianca had relatives in Nicaragua. The concert raised more than $400,000.

Also in 1973, Pink Floyd began recording “Dark Side of the Moon.”

In 1974, the band Bad Company was formed.

In 1987, musician Steve Winwood married Eugenia Grafton.

In 1989, The Rolling Stones, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and the late Otis Redding were among those inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. One of the highlights of the ceremony was a tribute to Roy Orbison, who had died the previous month.

In 1991, three people were crushed to death at an AC/DC concert in Salt Lake City. The victims had been pinned by people who rushed the stage.

In 1995, Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia crashed a rented BMW into a guard rail near Mill Valley, California. Garcia wasn’t even scratched.

In 1996, Lisa Marie Presley filed for divorce from Michael Jackson after less than two years of marriage.

In 2016, musician Glenn Frey (FRY) of The Eagles died in New York of complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. He was 67.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 80. Comedian-singer Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers is 68. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 66. Country singer-actor Mark Collie (“Nashville”) is 65. Actor Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” ″The Other Boleyn Girl”) is 61. Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 59. Actor Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 57. Comedian Dave Attell (ah-TEL’) (“Insomniac”) is 56. Actor Jesse L. Martin (TV’s “The Flash,” ″Law and Order”) is 52. Rapper DJ Quik is 51. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 50. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 47. Actor Derek Richardson (“Men in Trees”) is 45. Actor-screenwriter Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 41. Singer-actor Samantha Mumba is 38. Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 33. Actor Zeeko Zaki (“FBI,” “24: Legacy”) is 31. Actor Mateus Ward (“Hostages”) is 22.

