On Jan. 26, 1934, the Apollo Theatre in Harlem presented its first live stage show, featuring Benny Carter and his Big Band.

In 1956, Buddy Holly made his first recordings for Decca Records. Two years later on this date, Holly and the Crickets appeared on the “Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1977, guitarist Peter Green, formerly of Fleetwood Mac, was committed to a mental hospital in England. He had fired a gun at a delivery boy who was bringing a royalty check to him.

In 1979, “The Dukes of Hazzard” made its debut on CBS.

In 1988, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Phantom of the Opera” opened on Broadway.

In 1997, drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica married Skylar Satenstein.

Today’s Birthdays: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker (YOO’-kur) is 86. Actor Scott Glenn is 82. Singer Jean Knight is 78. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” ″The Sopranos”) is 74. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 73. Actor David Strathairn (streh-THEHRN’) is 72. Musician Lucinda Williams is 68. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 63. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres (deh-JEN’-er-us) is 63. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 62. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 58. Singer Jazzie B of Soul II Soul is 58. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 57. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 54. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 51. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” ″It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) is 49. Actor Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 48. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 47. Actor Gilles Marini (ZHEEL ma-REE’-nee) (“Sex and the City”) is 45. Actor Sara Rue (“Mom,” ″Less Than Perfect”) is 43. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 40. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 38.

