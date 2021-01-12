On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

VIRUS TODAY: Little appetite for lockdowns as deaths soar

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 4:15 pm
1 min read
      

Here’s what’s happening Tuesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— State leaders are sounding a different tune in 2021 on decisions over imposing restrictions on businesses during the deadliest period for the pandemic. Governors from both parties are resisting lockdowns amid fears that their battered economies can’t endure much more.

— The vaccine rollout is gaining new steam. More states are expanding the line for the COVID-19 shots, and the Trump administration took a step toward increasing supply and adding new age groups.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

— American tourists are still flocking to beaches in Mexico and the Caribbean despite the resurgence of the virus and soaring death toll. The Mexican state that’s home to Cancun received nearly 1 million tourists at the close of 2020 and start of the new year. Nearly half of them are from the U.S.

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. is averaging 248,000 new cases per day, and about 3,200 deaths. The death toll in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic now stands are more than 377,000.

QUOTABLE: “You come here and it’s a sigh of relief from all the turmoil of the COVID.” —Latron Evans, a firefighter from Mississippi as he enjoyed a beach vacation in Mexico.

ICYMI: Officials in the Florida Keys have enlisted Ernest Hemingway lookalikes to urge people to wear masks. They have released a mask video that was filmed outside a bar where the author drank during his time on the island in the 1930s.

ON THE HORIZON: Congressional officials are keeping an eye on a possible outbreak in the capitol stemming from the violence last week.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

        Read more Entertainment News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration