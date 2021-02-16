On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Entertainment News

ACM Awards show returns to Nashville venues in April

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 11:00 am
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music Awards is coming back to Nashville for a second time to hold its awards show at three different venues.

The ACM and dick clark productions announced on Tuesday that the show will return on April 18 and will air on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The awards show, which is normally held in Las Vegas in April, used the same Nashville locations when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September.

The show was held in Nashville for the first time last year without a live audience. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the show’s top prize, entertainer of the year, a first-ever tie, and Taylor Swift returned to the show after seven years to perform a song from her album “Folklore.”

Nominations and other details for the awards show have not yet been announced.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing